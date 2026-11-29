Explosive device detonates in the yard of a home in Ksamil

An explosion occurred in Ksamil in the early hours of the morning.

The incident took place at around 02:45 in the yard of the home of a 76-year-old Ksamil resident identified by the initials I. A.

Të lidhura None found

According to preliminary police information, a small amount of explosive material is believed to have been thrown into the yard, causing minor property damage.

No injuries have been reported, according to preliminary information.

The investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing its work to fully document the case, identify the perpetrator and establish the circumstances and motive behind the incident.