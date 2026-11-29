Albania marks November 29 today, the 82nd anniversary of the country’s liberation from Nazi and fascist occupiers. The day honors those who died and those who fought for the country’s freedom.

As every year, the country’s highest-ranking officials pay tribute at the National Martyrs’ Cemetery, while commemorative ceremonies are held across the country to honor the fallen.

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Albania was liberated from fascist and Nazi forces in November 1944, after five years of occupation that began with the Italian fascist invasion on April 7, 1939.

After Italy’s surrender in the autumn of 1943, the country came under German control, and the fight for liberation culminated in November 1944.

Tirana was liberated on November 17, followed by Shkodra and the northern region on November 29, marking the end of German occupation throughout the country.

Albania remains the only country in the Balkans to have liberated itself primarily through its own forces, while other countries received help from the Red Army.