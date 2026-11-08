PDK faces a choice over its new direction as analysts raise concerns about interest groups

Following Bedri Hamza’s resignation as party leader, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) has begun the process of electing new leadership and reorganizing internally. Political analysts say that, alongside the potential candidates, the way the party is structured for the future also matters.

Blerim Canaj warns that the PDK should avoid what he describes as the experience of the Democratic League of Kosovo, where interest groups can harm the party. He says it is still unclear whether the PDK aims to be a genuine political party or an organization where decisions are determined by special interests.

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Speaking to KosovaPress, Canaj said the PDK’s direction would depend on who is elected to lead it. Kosovo needs a leader who treats the party as a political entity and can put forward the most suitable candidate for prime minister, he said.

Canaj said he believes some PDK members do not want a strong party that can win elections and compete with Albin Kurti. In the race for party leader, he said he would like to see Enver Hoxhaj and Hajredin Kuçi.

Canaj warns about the influence of interest groups in the race for PDK leader

“I would not want the PDK to take the Democratic League of Kosovo as its example, with interest groups within it leading to the weakening of another state-building party. At this point, such groups appear to exist, but it is still unclear what the PDK is aiming for. Will it give Kosovo a genuine political party, a gastronomy association, or a party that serves interest groups? The path it takes will depend to a large extent on the new leader. Kosovo needs a leader who regards his party as a political party, one that can then put forward the best possible candidate for prime minister. My impression at the moment is that some people in the PDK do not want a party that goes out, wins elections, and competes with Albin Kurti; they want a party for themselves. I am talking about the interests of certain individuals. I would like to see figures such as Enver Hoxhaj and Hajredin Kuçi in the race,” he said.

Analyst Arbnor Sadiku also believes that the choice of party leader will reflect the organizational and political model the PDK adopts. In his assessment, Uran Ismaili, Përparim Gruda, and Enver Hoxhaj are among the leading names being mentioned in discussions about the race.

Sadiku describes Ismaili as representing the business group within the PDK and claims that this group views politics more from a financial than an ideological perspective. He describes Gruda as an authentic PDK voter from Drenica, while Hoxhaj is a university professor with a long history in the party.

According to Sadiku, Uran Ismaili and Përparim Gruda have the best chances of taking the helm of the PDK. He says the outcome will depend on the model the party chooses: an organization influenced by group interests and structures that emerged from the war, or a united party with a platform, a statute, and a strong leader.

Sadiku names Ismaili and Gruda as the leading contenders to head the PDK

“I think two strong candidates could be Uran Ismaili, who represents the business group in the PDK, which sees politics as a matter of money rather than ideology and politics, and Përparim Gruda, an authentic PDK voter from Drenica. There is also Enver Hoxhaj, a university professor and a longstanding figure in the PDK. He aims to rely on the Suhareka and Prizren areas and assess his chances. I see his candidacy as an attempt to secure the position of PDK deputy leader later on. Therefore, I believe Uran Ismaili and Përparim Gruda will have the best chances. Everything depends on how the PDK defines itself: as a joint-stock company of commanders or KLA regions, appointing an administrator to run it, or as a united party with a platform, a statute, and a strong leader that can be built over a certain period,” he added.

The PDK announced internal elections following the resignation of its former leader, Bedri Hamza. Vlora Çitaku is currently serving as acting party leader.