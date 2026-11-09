May 9 elections/ Florjan Binaj officially announces independent run for Tirana: I have invited the opposition to cooperate

Florjan Binaj has announced that he will run for mayor of Tirana in the May 9 local elections. In an interview on News24’s “Minuta e Parë,” the actor and activist said he would run as an independent, maintaining the position he expressed in November, before the elections were canceled.

Binaj said he had proposed cooperation to all opposition parties, aiming to build a united front. According to him, the parties share the same goal, although they have different approaches to achieving it.

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“I confirm my candidacy without question. I stand by the statement I made in November, when the elections were canceled. I am an independent candidate, and I have extended a hand to all opposition parties to work together toward the same goal, even if we take different approaches,” Binaj said.