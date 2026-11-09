Liburn Aliu steps down as head of the Durrës Port Authority, Andrea Shllaku appointed to replace him

Liburn Aliu has recently resigned as head of the Durrës Port Authority. Andrea Shllaku, who until now served as the institution’s deputy director general, has been appointed to replace him.

According to reports, Aliu left the post several days ago, following the prime minister’s request for the resignation of heads of institutions overseen by ministries at both the central and regional levels. However, there has been no official announcement so far about the change in leadership at the Durrës Port Authority.

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Liburn Aliu was appointed head of the institution in October 2025. Two months earlier, he had left Albin Kurti’s government, where he served as minister of Infrastructure.