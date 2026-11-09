Lawyer requests Mihailova’s online participation in court hearing

Lawyer requests Mihailova’s online participation in court hearing

Iva Mihailova, who is charged in connection with a road accident near Kočani in which one person died, says she may continue treatment in Israel if Bulgarian doctors are unable to alleviate the effects of her injuries.

Her lawyer has submitted a request to the Basic Court in Kočani for Mihailova to participate online in the court hearing scheduled for today, November 9.

Të lidhura

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In an interview with BNT, Mihailova said she began treatment in Bulgaria three to four weeks ago and had recently started rehabilitation. She stressed that it is still unclear exactly how long her recovery will take.

According to Mihailova, her spinal injury has caused permanent damage that makes daily life difficult. She also claims that her health deteriorated further because of a lack of appropriate rehabilitation during her stay in Macedonia.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 11:00

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