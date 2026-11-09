Kurti meets diaspora in Paris: State will guarantee loans for investment in Kosovo

Kurti meets diaspora in Paris: State will guarantee loans for investment in Kosovo

Support for diaspora entrepreneurs investing in Kosovo was among the pledges Prime Minister Albin Kurti made during a meeting with compatriots in Paris. The meeting took place ahead of his participation in the Paris Peace Forum.

Kurti explained that the “Diaspora Investment Window” mechanism would support diaspora entrepreneurs with their investments in Kosovo. He said the state would act as guarantor for loans taken out for these investments, effectively providing collateral.

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The prime minister said this paves the way for the diaspora to move from making sacrifices to contribute to making investments aimed at generating profit. He added that strategic and priority industrial projects would be supported through the €1 Billion Programme for Manufacturing and Industry.

During the meeting, Kurti also stressed the importance of greater and broader engagement by compatriots in Kosovo’s public and institutional life. He said that, alongside maintaining ties with their homeland, this engagement strengthens the Republic’s institutions through the experience, expertise, culture and work habits that members of the diaspora bring from democracies and developed countries.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 11:01

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