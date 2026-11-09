Search at former Paraguayan president’s residence uncovers a safe behind a false wall

A safe protected by sophisticated security technology has been found behind a false wall in the luxury villa of former Paraguayan president Santiago Peña. It was discovered during a search conducted by police and prosecutors.

The raid was carried out on Sunday at the property Peña used as a summer residence in San Bernardino. It was part of an investigation into the financial scandal involving Ueno Bank and the former president’s financial ties to it.

Të lidhura None found

Local media report that authorities came across a hidden corridor leading to an armored door. Beyond it was the safe, equipped with a digital password and biometric identification. The security mechanisms are believed to have also included facial recognition and iris scanning.

Attempts to open the safe were unsuccessful, as its advanced security system prevented authorities from gaining access. Its contents remain unknown.

The investigation file states that Ueno Bank approved two loans for Peña at the same time, on May 13, 2024, while he was in office. The financing, totaling around $600,000, was provided for construction of the residence.

The villa’s construction cost is estimated at around $1.3 million. Meanwhile, the monthly loan payments amounted to $37,200, roughly six times Peña’s salary as president.

The investigation centers on the crisis at Ueno Bank. After severe financial difficulties and a deterioration in its solvency indicators were identified, the bank was placed under the administration of the Central Bank of Paraguay.

According to local media, Peña has been charged with breach of trust and self-dealing. Political developments and Congress’s decision to remove him from office were followed by the former president’s arrest. He is being held in pretrial detention at a military facility in Asunción.

Investigators are continuing their work to clarify the financial dealings between Peña and Ueno Bank. Meanwhile, what is kept behind the armored door at his villa remains a mystery.