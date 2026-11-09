Paris hosts Peace Forum, Albin Kurti among participants

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti is among the participants in the Peace Forum, taking place today and tomorrow in Paris.

Kurti has been in France for several days. The government announced that, in addition to attending the Forum, he will also attend the state dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

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According to the government statement, during his visit and on the sidelines of the Forum, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders, senior officials and representatives of states and institutions. His agenda also includes meetings with prominent figures from education, academia, the arts and culture.

Meanwhile, the French capital will also host G7 foreign ministers today and tomorrow as they gather for the second official two-day meeting held under the French presidency.

At the meeting, the ministers are expected to coordinate their positions on major developments in international politics, with a particular focus on resolving crises.