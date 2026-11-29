The 184th national protest and clashes with police, Salianji: A political solution is needed, not repression

Former Democratic Party MP Ervin Salianji has responded on social media following the 184th national protest and the tensions between citizens and police forces.

Salianji called on Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign, saying it was necessary to restore calm, normality and trust in institutions.

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He criticized the police’s use of tear gas, weapons and water cannons, and called the violence against citizens, MPs and journalists unacceptable.

According to the former Democratic Party MP, the country needs institutional accountability and a political solution. Escalating the conflict and using repression are not the way out of the situation, he said.

In his response, Salianji said Albania must not remain hostage to the interests of Edi Rama and a small group of people.

Statement by former Democratic Party MP Ervin Salianji:

Albania cannot continue to be dragged along. Edi Rama must leave office to give the country a chance to restore calm, normality and trust in institutions.

A government that protects itself through police violence, weapons, tear gas and water cannons is unacceptable in a country that aspires to be part of Europe.

Violence against citizens, MPs and media representatives reveals an alarming way of exercising power: through force, and in defense of the power and financial interests of a small clique.

Albania needs solutions, not new tensions. It demands political accountability, not repression.

Citizens are doing everything they can for a European Albania.

The country cannot be held hostage to the interests of Edi Rama and a handful of people.