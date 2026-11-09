Joe Biden says his battle with cancer will limit public engagements

Joe Biden has spoken about the impact prostate cancer is having on his daily life. The former U.S. president said his health would force him to cut back on public appearances and engagements.

In a message on social media, the 83-year-old said his doctors were encouraged by his response to treatment. However, he acknowledged that not every day is equally easy.

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Biden said the illness had not stopped him, but that at times it slowed him down.

This means he will not be able to attend as many meetings and interviews as he had planned to promote his new memoir, “Promise Me, America.” The book is expected to be published on November 17.

He was diagnosed in May 2025 with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Biden underwent radiation and hormone therapy.

The former president expressed gratitude for the messages of support and prayers he had received during this time, saying they had meant a great deal to him and his family.

He also recalled his father’s advice to get back up whenever he fell. Biden said he was following that lesson during this difficult period as well.