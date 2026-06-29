Jaupbashi on prom nights turned into luxury: Young people follow the model society gives them

The transformation of prom nights into luxurious events with excessive display is increasingly fueling debate in society.

What were once considered traditional celebrations marking the end of school have now, in many cases, turned into costly events, where the focus often shifts to appearance, luxury vehicles, and presentation on social media.

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In certain cases, arrivals by car inside restaurant premises have also been reported, while similar events are also being seen at mini-proms involving very young children.

Speaking live on Ora News, psychologist Sonila Jaupbashi said that this transformation does not stem from the students themselves, but from the models they see in front of them every day.

“The problem is not the children. The problem is the model we give them. They simply imitate what they see every day in society and in the family.” – said Jaupbashi.

She stressed that adolescence is a sensitive phase, in which the influence of one’s social circle and the desire to be accepted carry great weight in young people’s behavior.

“The shift from a simple celebration to a performance of luxury is a reflection of what we see on social media and in everyday life. The model comes from adults.” – she said.

According to Jaupbashi, social media has further reinforced this trend, turning prom night into a kind of “stage,” where greater importance is given to appearance than to the meaning of the celebration.

She also underlined that the family remains the main element in shaping these behaviors, as it directly influences how young people understand success and the way it should be celebrated.