In France, drug gangs lure minors with money and draw them into violent crime

In Marseille, a BBC investigation has documented how drug-trafficking gangs in France involve children and teenagers in selling drugs, as well as in kidnappings, torture and killings.

To lure them in, criminal groups promise quick money, luxury cars and a wealthy lifestyle through social media. For many young people, however, joining these networks leads to violence, exploitation and crime.

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The investigation focuses on DZ Mafia, a notorious gang that controls a significant share of Marseille’s drug market. According to the BBC, it recruits beyond the city, in various parts of France, and young people who join are drawn into both drug dealing and violent crime.

Two 15-year-old teenagers who approached the gang for work, despite knowing it was illegal, were held captive and tortured. The group’s leaders accused them of missing money from sales accounts and physically assaulted them; one of the teenagers was raped. The two managed to ask for help by giving a note to a customer. Six people have been convicted of torturing and abusing them.

The investigation also recounts the case of Hugo, who left his family in northern France to work in Marseille. He had told his parents he would be working in a restaurant. Just three weeks later, a doctor called his mother to tell her that her son had been shot in the head. Police suspect Hugo had become involved in a criminal gang’s activities.

Data cited in the investigation show that, during 2025, more than 10,000 children were involved in some form of drug trafficking in France. The country’s illegal drug trade generates around 7 billion euros a year and involves approximately 200,000 people.

Social media is one of the main recruitment tools: job openings for couriers, drug transporters and hitmen are posted there. The offers often feature images designed to attract young people, promising them large earnings.

French authorities say that since 2024, around 1,000 people linked to DZ Mafia have been arrested, and 600 of them have been sent to prison. Despite this, the reach of criminal networks and their use of digital platforms are making the fight against them increasingly difficult.

The BBC notes that children involved in these groups find it extremely difficult to break away. They remain dependent on the leaders, who exploit them and treat them as disposable, while continuing to run their criminal operations from prison or abroad.