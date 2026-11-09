Images of luxury prison cells; police director says some were created with AI

Following reports that showbiz personalities had entered prisons to visit inmates, and that some cells resembled luxury hotels in Dubai, Erald Kapri, an MP from the Mundësi Party, requested information about conditions in correctional institutions.

In response, the police director said that some of the images circulating online had been generated with artificial intelligence. According to him, no prohibited devices had been found, but there were excess items. He described AI as a major problem that needs to be addressed.

Të lidhura None found

The director added that in other countries, people serving sentences of more than 15 years for serious crimes may personalize their rooms because they will spend a long time there, but said that our country is not in a position to do so. He also questioned whether the police had the authority to act and respond, saying that it no longer existed. According to him, the case had not appeared in the media at the time, but was published later.