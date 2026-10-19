Hearing on the attack on the Ibër-Lepenci canal held in Pristina

Hearing on the attack on the Ibër-Lepenci canal held in Pristina

The court hearing on the attack on the Ibër-Lepenci canal is being held at 1:15 p.m. at the Palace of Justice in Pristina. The incident for which the defendants are on trial took place in November 2024 in the village of Varagë, Zubin-Potok.

Të lidhura

None found

The case file of the Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo alleges that Jovan Viqentijeviq, in cooperation with his brother Dragisha Viqentijeviq, deliberately damaged the canal with explosives, with the aim of committing the criminal offense of terrorism.

Igor Dimoviq is also charged in the case and is not in pretrial detention. The Viqentijeviq brothers, meanwhile, remain in pretrial detention.

The November 2024 explosion is suspected to have involved the use of around 20 kilograms of explosives. It damaged vital water-supply infrastructure and raised concerns about the security of critical infrastructure in Kosovo.

Kosovo authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack and accused Serbia of responsibility for it.

The defendants pleaded not guilty before the court in February 2026. During the trial, the prosecution’s evidence and the defense’s claims and positions are expected to be examined.

The hearing in the capital is part of the judicial process aimed at fully clarifying the circumstances of the attack on the Ibër-Lepenci canal.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 08:09

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