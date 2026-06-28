Halil Geci issues strong statement against Edi Rama: No one escapes the judgment of God and the people

Activist Halil Geci has come out with a harsh reaction against Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, whom he refers to as “Edi Kristaqi.” In his statement, he accuses Rama of ties with Serbia, of damaging relations between Albania and Kosovo, as well as of pursuing policies that, according to him, have brought division among Albanians.

Geci says that “no one can escape the judgment of God and the people,” stressing that responsibility and facing history cannot be avoided. According to him, citizens in Albania, Kosovo and the diaspora are demanding accountability for Rama’s way of governing and for decisions which, according to Geci, have harmed the national interest.

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Full statement:

EDI KRISTAQI: NO ONE CAN ESCAPE THE JUDGMENT OF GOD AND THE PEOPLE

Enough! The moment of responsibility has arrived. Facing history and the people is unavoidable.

“O Edi Kristaqi, understand once and for all that no one can avoid responsibility before God and before the people.

The Albanian people have seen and have become convinced of the betrayals you have committed against the country. They accuse you of turning Albania into a narco-state and of creating unimaginable wealth, while citizens know this and discuss it every day.

Just as Albania accuses you of betrayal, theft and narcotization, Kosovo accuses you even more severely over your ties with Serbia and drug trafficking, as well as for your attempt to fragment Albania into small republics, as you tried with the idea of a Bektashi republic in Albania.

You, Kristaq, went to Niš and together with Vučić and Soros returned with the project for the partition of Kosovo.

For these reasons, the people have risen up, are protesting and accuse you of having harmed Albania, Kosovo and their national interests.

The people have risen up and are trying to protect their wealth and the country’s strategic sectors, which, according to the people, you have handed over to foreigners, while also pursuing policies that have brought rifts and division among Albanians.

It is precisely for these reasons that many Albanians in Albania, in Kosovo and everywhere in the world accuse you of aligning yourself with interests that run counter to the national interest and of pursuing policies that have also harmed the cause of Albania and Kosovo.

You too know, Kristaq, that you have been wrong, so today is the time for reflection and responsibility, because the judgment of history and of the people is unavoidable.”