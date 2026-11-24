Kosovo President and Supreme Commander of the Kosovo Security Force Justina Shiroka-Pula will visit the KSF today.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 and will be held at the Ministry of Defence building.

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As supreme commander, the president exercises her constitutional powers in relation to the Kosovo Security Force. Visits to security institutions are part of communication with the structures responsible for the country’s defence.

So far, no further details have been released about the visit’s programme, the meetings that may take place or the issues expected to be discussed during her stay at the Ministry of Defence.

More detailed information about the visit and any messages from the president is expected to be made public after it concludes.