Fire breaks out on a cargo ferry in the Aegean, all 29 people on board evacuated

The Ro-Ro cargo ferry BLUE CARRIER 2 caught fire on Friday while sailing north of Mykonos and east of Andros in the Aegean Sea.

Të lidhura None found

At the time of the incident, 29 people were on board: 28 crew members and one truck driver.

Following the fire alert, everyone was safely evacuated from the ferry and taken to the island of Tinos aboard Greek Coast Guard vessels.

Initial reports indicate that no one was injured in the incident.

Greek authorities are monitoring the situation and have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the outbreak of the fire on BLUE CARRIER 2.