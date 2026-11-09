El Nino could put 49 million more people at risk of hunger by 2027

The El Nino climate phenomenon could push another 49 million people into acute hunger by the end of 2027. Humanitarian organization CESVI issued the warning on the opening day of COP31, urging governments and international donors to fund preventive measures before climate crises turn into humanitarian emergencies.

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that, in the 45 countries already facing food crises, the number of people affected by acute hunger could rise from 225 million to 274 million. That would represent a 22% increase.

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The risk is heightened by a warning from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) about the possibility of an El Nino event of potentially unprecedented magnitude.

Meanwhile, funding for food security in crisis areas remains far below what is needed. In 2025, only $10.55 billion of the $29 billion requested was secured, just over a third of the amount needed.

CESVI insists that measures must be taken when climate disasters are forecast, not after they have become emergencies. The organization’s director general, Stefano Piziali, said that COP31 is an opportunity to seek funding for preventive action before a predicted risk becomes reality.

The organization called on governments gathered in Antalya and international donors to provide flexible, multiyear funding for food security and to stop the cuts. It also called for local organizations to have more decision-making power and direct access to funding.

CESVI is also seeking sustained funding for the collection of data on hunger worldwide. It says a lack of information prevents a full assessment of the crisis in some countries. For 14 countries, including Sudan, South Sudan and Yemen, the 2026 Global Hunger Index (GHI) could not calculate a score because of missing data.

Piziali stressed that the international community must move beyond promises and take concrete action. He said what is needed is not new pledges but funding that arrives before emergencies occur. Supporting a family before it loses its crops, he said, could prevent its members from joining the 49 million people at risk of hunger, protecting more lives and reducing the damage.

According to CESVI, funding early interventions and supporting the most vulnerable communities are crucial to limiting the humanitarian consequences of climate change and preventing food insecurity from worsening globally.