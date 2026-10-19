Stable atmospheric conditions / Get to know the weather forecast, October 19, 2026

Today our country is expected to be influenced by stable atmospheric conditions, bringing mostly clear weather across the greater part of the territory.

Të lidhura None found

According to the meteorological forecast, light passing clouds may appear along the high mountain reliefs, while in other areas the weather will be generally clear.

The wind will blow from the Northwest to the Southeast, with an average speed of up to 6 m/s.

In the Adriatic and Ionian seas, waves of force 1–2 on the Beaufort scale are expected.