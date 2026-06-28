Earthquakes in Venezuela leave more than 1,400 dead, relatives anxiously search for survivors beneath the rubble

After two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, at least 1,430 people have lost their lives, while around 50,000 others are reported missing.

The race against time to find people alive beneath the rubble is continuing without interruption, as emergency teams and relatives use every possible means in search-and-rescue operations.

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One of the areas hardest hit by this tragedy is the coastal state of La Guaira, near Caracas. Hundreds of buildings have collapsed, leaving thousands trapped under masses of concrete and construction debris, while the death and injury toll is worsening by the hour.

On the ground, residents and rescue teams are working with their hands, shovels and drones to identify signs of life. According to humanitarian agencies, the first 48 to 72 hours after an earthquake are considered crucial for pulling trapped people out alive, especially when they may have access to water and food.

“Every person rescued is a miracle. We will hide nothing about the scale of this tragedy,” declared National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez.

Although international search-and-rescue teams from Mexico, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom have arrived in Venezuela, authorities and humanitarian organizations acknowledge that capacity on the ground remains insufficient given the scale of the disaster.

In Catia La Mar, the coastal city where very few buildings remain standing, government forces are distributing water and food to survivors. Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said the government has mobilized all available resources for rescue operations during the “critical hours” after the earthquakes.

Amid the pain and uncertainty, families continue to wait for any news about their loved ones. Jesús Suarez traveled about 200 kilometers to search for his son, Jean Suarez, who is believed to be under the rubble of a collapsed building.

“There is no information at all. I believe he may be there, but it is impossible to save him without specialized machinery. One person alone cannot do it, it is far too dangerous,” he said.

Another family is anxiously awaiting the rescue of 31-year-old Carlos Eduardo, who is trapped under the rubble. Relatives said they had occasionally heard his voice and moans, but for several hours now he has shown no further signs of life.

“We called him by name and he answered with a groan. Now we are waiting for help, hoping to pull him out alive,” his cousin said.