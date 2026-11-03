Dukovski announces that appeals court acquitted Bojan Jovanovski today in “International Alliance” case

The Court of Appeal in Skopje decided today to acquit Bojan Jovanovski (Boki 13) of the charges in the “International Alliance” case, according to an announcement posted on social media by his lawyer, Sasho Dukovski.

Dukovski, who represented Jovanovski in the proceedings, said the ruling overturned the five-year sentence handed down at first instance by the Basic Criminal Court.

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Commenting on the outcome of the case, the lawyer said that justice, though debatable, remains attainable.