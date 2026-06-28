Day 29 of the Protest in Tirana, Citizens Continue Calls for Edi Rama’s Removal: “Zegjine, Count Us, See How Many of Us Are Here Today”

On the 29th day of the protest, Albanians appear determined and are not backing down from their demands.

According to the protesters, Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation remains a non-negotiable condition.

Të lidhura

None found

With chants of “Zegjine, count us, see how many of us are here today,” they continue the irony during the rally.

According to them, such a protest has not been seen before, one that has remained unwavering in its stance and is approaching one month, while the revolt has kept all Albanians united.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 23:05

Tags: , , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio