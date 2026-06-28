Day 29 of the Protest in Tirana, Citizens Continue Calls for Edi Rama’s Removal: “Zegjine, Count Us, See How Many of Us Are Here Today”

On the 29th day of the protest, Albanians appear determined and are not backing down from their demands.

According to the protesters, Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation remains a non-negotiable condition.

Të lidhura None found

With chants of “Zegjine, count us, see how many of us are here today,” they continue the irony during the rally.

According to them, such a protest has not been seen before, one that has remained unwavering in its stance and is approaching one month, while the revolt has kept all Albanians united.