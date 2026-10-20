Zajkova: Changes to the Criminal Code protected officials, while Brussels is now being asked to wait until cases become time-barred

Zajkova: Changes to the Criminal Code protected officials, while Brussels is now being asked to wait until cases become time-barred

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is calling on the government to abandon what it describes as “cheap PR theater” and give citizens an answer to the key question: which officials were protected by the changes to the Criminal Code, and whom did the delay in allowing high-level corruption cases to become time-barred serve?

Të lidhura

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According to the LDP, fines were reduced in September 2023, while the statute of limitations was also shortened. As a result, a number of cases involving abuse of office ended without a court ruling.

LDP chair Zajkova said that in January she had warned that these laws would enable officials to receive another amnesty through the statute of limitations, but an amendment proposed by her party was rejected. “Today they are once again talking about reforms and sending texts to Brussels, even though the new EU Directive 2026/1021 clearly requires longer periods for prosecuting corruption. European standards are not an obstacle; they require effective justice. Let’s make a bet: will they address the statute of limitations for high-level corruption in the new text, or will they once again leave loopholes? If you are sincere, accept our proposals and immediately restore the strict penalties! My vote for this will be cast in Parliament tomorrow,” she said.

The LDP says that while the government relies on the new deadlines, announcements and diplomatic procedures, the reality shows that deliberately delaying justice until cases become time-barred means only one thing for citizens: systemic impunity.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 10:32

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