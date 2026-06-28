Clashes in the Strait of Hormuz Cast Doubt on Iran-US Agreement, Tensions Rise in the Persian Gulf

Negotiations between Iran and the United States on an agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries are facing a serious risk because of rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent days, Iranian and American forces have clashed after Iran struck two ships passing through this strategic maritime passage.

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Tehran insists that it has the right to exercise control over the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz, regarded as one of the most important hubs for global oil transport.

However, some ships have begun following a corridor near Oman’s coastline, challenging Iranian influence in the area.

Maritime analysts say that dozens of ships have continued sailing along this route, while several large oil tankers have prepared to depart from ports in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The worsening situation came after an attack on a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, an incident that led to the suspension of the corridor’s use by the International Maritime Organization.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has stated that authority over passage through the Strait of Hormuz belongs to the Islamic Republic, while warning of stronger action against ships that, in its view, violate the rules.

This crisis in Hormuz is unfolding at a sensitive moment for Iran-US relations, as any military escalation risks making efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement even more difficult.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 12:33

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