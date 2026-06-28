Bekim Sali: In 24 months, we have done what was not achieved in 24 years

On the second anniversary of the VLEN coalition government, Deputy Prime Minister Bekim Sali said that this coalition has been open and transparent with the public about every action, measure, and policy it has undertaken.

He said that many promises have been fulfilled, stressing that in 24 months they have managed to achieve what, according to him, had not been done in 24 years.

Të lidhura

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“This package of VLEN’s achievements includes the law on jurisprudence, the law on the madrasa, the opening of more than 2,500 new companies, driven by young people, the advancement and employment of Albanians, with more than 2,500 people employed in the public administration, and investments focused on the western part of North Macedonia, considered to be worth somewhere over 3 billion euros,” Sali said, among other things.

Regarding the reconstruction of the Government, Bekim Sali announced that he will remain at the Ministry of European Integration.

“In the package with which VLEN continues governing, as part of the parliamentary majority, there remain the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Economy, Justice, European Integration, Culture, and the Ministry of Inter-Community Relations, so there are 6 ministries.”

As for the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Culture, Sali stated that there is still no final name for who will lead them.

He added that for these two departments there are still no names for who could head them.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:51

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