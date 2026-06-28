Be Careful in Serbia: Arianit Koci Warns About the Consequences Facebook Posts May Bring

Lawyer Arianit Koci has called on citizens traveling to or passing through Serbia in transit to be especially careful about what they post on social media.

In a Facebook post, he explained that comments, statuses and any other material posted on various online platforms, if considered offensive, threatening or inciting hatred, could create legal problems during a stay in Serbia.

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According to Koci, in some cases such content may attract the attention of the Serbian authorities and be reviewed by them.

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For those traveling through Serbia.

If you are passing through in transit or staying in Serbia, keep in mind that comments you may have posted on social networks, forums or other public platforms on the internet — if they are offensive, threatening or can be interpreted as inciting hatred — may have legal consequences.

In some cases, such content may become the subject of interest for the Serbian authorities.

Depending on the specific circumstances and the legislation that applies, you may be detained, interviewed and, if under their legislation there is a legal basis, prosecuted criminally or for a misdemeanor.