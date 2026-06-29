Am I My Wife’s Favorite Politician? Nard Ndoka’s Different Kind of Confession: I Don’t Think So, She Only…

Well-known politician Nard Ndoka was invited to the show “Top Arena,” where he faced questions from Brikena Selmani.

In a different kind of interview, Ndoka spoke about his relationship with his wife and also touched on the famous memes about him.

Të lidhura

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Part of the interview:

Brikena: Are you your wife’s favorite politician?

Ndoka: I don’t know, you’d have to ask her. She only criticizes me, so I don’t think so. I don’t know.

Brikena: What is the key to your love?

Ndoka: There is no key at all. She threw it into the sea a long time ago.

Brikena: You have said that you would like to have 6 children. Do you still have that wish?

Ndoka: I have always wanted to have a volleyball team (laughs).

Brikena: What is the thing that annoys you the most?


Shtuar 29.06.2026 10:22

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