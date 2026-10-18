Albanian Helsinki Committee calls for full investigation into violence against minors during protests in Tirana

The Albanian Helsinki Committee has raised concerns over the use of violence by police against protesters in Tirana, with particular focus on minors and respect for the rights of detained persons.

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In a statement published on October 18, the organization called for the immediate, independent and effective investigation of all reported cases. According to the Albanian Helsinki Committee, the verification should include not only officers suspected of directly using violence, but also police officials and the chain of command, in accordance with their legal obligations.

The Committee’s findings are also based on monitoring conducted on October 16 in the Security Rooms Block near the Tirana Local Police Directorate. During the inspection, the Albanian Helsinki Committee reported overcrowding and inadequate conditions, as rooms intended for one person were housing three to four people, mainly minors.

The organization noted that beds, mattresses and the necessary sleeping equipment were missing. According to the Committee, these conditions raise serious concerns about respect for human dignity and the standards that must be applied to persons deprived of their liberty.

The detainees also claimed that they had been subjected to violence during their arrest and after being taken to police facilities. Several minors stated that they had been beaten by State Police officers, while the Albanian Helsinki Committee’s monitor observed visible signs of physical injuries in several cases. During the monitoring, one of the minors was transported to the Trauma Hospital for a second time.

The Albanian Helsinki Committee stressed that the claims and findings must undergo a full verification, without drawing preliminary conclusions about the responsibility of the persons involved. The investigation should also examine the possible role of police officials, in accordance with the powers and obligations assigned to them by law.

During conversations with the monitors, the detainees also accused authorities of obstructing communication with family members and lawyers, failing to provide necessary medical care, and questioning minors without the presence of a psychologist. The Committee called for these circumstances to be examined under the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Code of Criminal Justice for Children.

The Albanian Helsinki Committee recalled that peaceful assembly is a fundamental right and that any intervention by the authorities must be based on legality, necessity and proportionality. The organization also condemned the violence committed during the protests and any unlawful or disproportionate use of force by the authorities, emphasizing that the violent actions of individuals do not justify the collective punishment of protesters or violations of detainees’ rights.

According to the Albanian Helsinki Committee, minors must receive special protection. Depriving children of their liberty should be used only as a measure of last resort and for the shortest possible period, while in every procedure their best interests, right to legal assistance and dignity must be protected.

The Committee called on the competent Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Oversight Agency to prioritize investigations into allegations of violence and mistreatment. According to the organization, all evidence must be preserved in this process, including video footage, detention records and forensic medical reports. It also called on the State Police and the Ministry of the Interior to improve conditions in the security rooms, guarantee medical care and respect the procedural rights of arrested persons.