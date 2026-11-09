Albania plans up to 110 euros a month per child, Kosovo to raise allowances in stages – how do the benefits differ?

Albania and Kosovo have announced changes to financial support for children in 2027, but the proposed schemes differ.

In Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced today that the new baby bonus will take effect on July 1, 2027. Under the scheme, eligible families will receive monthly payments for 5 years, KosovaPress reports.

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The proposed amount is 5,000 lek a month, or about 55 euros, for the first child; 7,000 lek, or about 77 euros, for the second; and 10,000 lek, or about 110 euros, for the third.

For each child born who meets the criteria of the new scheme, payments are expected to continue for 60 months.

Provided the monthly amounts do not change, the benefit over 5 years would be about 3,305 euros for the first child, 4,627 euros for the second and 6,610 euros for the third.

In Kosovo, the government announced at its November 2 meeting a 25% increase in child allowances starting in January 2027.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the increase would be rolled out in 4 stages through 2030, when the allowances are intended to reach twice their current level.

Under the plan he presented, allowances will rise by 25% in January 2027, by another 25% in January 2028 and again by 25% in January 2029. The gradual increase will conclude in January 2030, with allowances doubling within the term of office.

In the examples Kurti gave, the monthly payment for a family with 2 children will rise from 60 to 75 euros in January 2027. For a family with 4 children, it will increase from 180 to 225 euros a month.

Currently, the minimum allowance for one child in Kosovo is 30 euros a month; from January 1, it will be 37.50 euros.