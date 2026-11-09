After visit to Kosovo, Student List candidate calls it part of Serbian spiritual and cultural identity

Following a visit to Kosovo by a Student List delegation on November 7 and 8, statements by candidate Fegja Dimović drew attention.

Dimović said Kosovo is an integral part of Serbia, reaffirming the Student List’s position on its status. He also said Kosovo has an important place in the movement’s political platform and described it as part of Serbian spiritual and cultural identity.

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The Student List, which won Serbia’s parliamentary elections, views Kosovo as Serbian territory and pledges to support the Serbian community and the Orthodox Church.

In a message posted on Facebook after the visit, Dimović said the delegation was returning determined to fight organized crime in Serbia and support Serbs living in Kosovo. He conveyed love and solidarity to his compatriots there and promised they would never be forgotten.

The delegation included six candidates and representatives of the student movement. Among them were Fegja Dimović, Millena Petrović, Emillija Marković, Jugoslav Gašić and Nemanja Karović.

At Gračanica Monastery, they met with Teodosije, the Metropolitan of Raška and Prizren. They discussed the situation of the Serbian community in Kosovo and the difficulties facing the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Student List representatives said that, if they serve in state institutions, they will focus on protecting the rights of Serbs and Orthodox religious sites in Kosovo. According to Radio Free Europe, the delegation did not meet with political representatives of Kosovo Serbs during the visit.

Statements by Kosovo-born candidate Jugoslav Gašić also drew attention. On November 7, he said the Student List would not cooperate with the Serb List, which he blamed for the worsening position of the Serbian community in Kosovo.

The Serb List, the main political force among Serbs in Kosovo, has the political support of the Serbian Progressive Party, led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. It holds nine of the ten seats reserved for the Serbian community in the Kosovo Assembly and runs Serb-majority municipalities.

The visit followed the Student List’s victory in Serbia’s parliamentary elections on October 25. According to Radio Free Europe, the result ended Aleksandar Vučić’s 14-year rule.

The movement is expected to form Serbia’s new government on its own, although it has yet to announce its candidate for prime minister or present a comprehensive governing program. The position on Kosovo is expected to be among the main foreign policy issues for Serbia’s next government.