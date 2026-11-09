Abdixhiku calls for Rugova’s photograph and the Declaration of Independence to be returned to the Presidency

Lumir Abdixhiku, leader of the LDK, has opposed the removal of a photograph of Kosovo’s historic president, Ibrahim Rugova, and the Declaration of Independence from the Presidency.

In his response, he called the decision a mistake. According to Abdixhiku, Rugova is part of the foundations of the state of Kosovo, while the Declaration of Independence is the Republic’s founding document. For that reason, he said, both belong in the Presidency.

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Abdixhiku said the Presidency should safeguard the state’s collective memory and honor the history on which the state it represents was built, regardless of personal preferences or political differences.

On behalf of the Democratic League of Kosovo, he called on the President to reconsider the decision and return Rugova’s photograph along with the Declaration of Independence. He stressed that the history they represent belongs to everyone and that their return would also honor the President. Abdixhiku added that Rugova’s portrait also honors the European Parliament today.