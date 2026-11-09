2005 murders of Vajdin Lamaj and Klodian Saliu: SPAK seeks 25 years in prison for six defendants

2005 murders of Vajdin Lamaj and Klodian Saliu: SPAK seeks 25 years in prison for six defendants

SPAK has presented its closing arguments in the case concerning the murders of Vajdin Lamaj and Klodian Saliu, which took place in 2005. The Special Prosecution Office has sought 25 years in prison for each of the following defendants: Emiljano Shullazi, Viktor Bajraktari (Imeraj), Indrit Taullai, Lulzim Berisha, Plaurent Dervishaj and Indrit Rusi.

For Luftar Reçi, who has the status of a justice collaborator, SPAK has sought an eight-year prison sentence.

Të lidhura

None found

How did the attacks happen?

Klodian Saliu was murdered in February 2005 in the Maminas area, on the Tirana-Durrës highway, where he was shot with a firearm. On February 27 of the same year, businessman Vajdin Lamaj and his friend Artan Arsi were killed when an explosive device placed in the elevator of the apartment building where they lived detonated.

The investigations into these incidents were reopened and combined into a single case after Luftar Reçi’s testimony. He decided to cooperate with the justice system in 2020. His testimony helped SPAK reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the attacks and identify those suspected of involvement.

In July 2022, the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) sent the case to trial. The defendants face charges related to premeditated murder committed in collaboration as part of a structured criminal group, as well as other criminal offenses.

Now that SPAK has presented its closing arguments, the court is expected to consider the prosecution’s requests and the defense’s positions before issuing its final ruling.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 11:02

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