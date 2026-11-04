Tragedy in Bulqizë: 29-year-old shot dead, 44-year-old taken in (NAMES)

Tragedy in Bulqizë: 29-year-old shot dead, 44-year-old taken in (NAMES)

This Wednesday, a 29-year-old man lost his life in the forest of the village of Fushë-Sopot, in Bulqizë, after allegedly being accidentally shot with a hunting rifle during a hunting trip.

According to preliminary police information, at around 1:40 p.m., 44-year-old Bledian Firi, a resident of Tirana, allegedly fired a hunting rifle at a wild animal, but the bullet accidentally struck 29-year-old Elson Lala, a resident of the village of Strikçan.

Të lidhura

None found

As a result of his injuries, the young man died at the scene. Following the incident, Bledian Firi was taken to the Bulqizë Police Station, while the hunting rifle suspected of having been used in the incident was seized as material evidence.

The investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecution, is working to document and fully clarify the circumstances of this tragedy.

Bulqizë/Preliminary information:

At around 1:40 p.m., in the forest of the village of Fushë-Sopot, Bulqizë, citizen B. F., 44, a resident of Tirana, allegedly accidentally shot citizen E. L., 29, a resident of the village of Strikçan, while hunting and firing a hunting rifle at a wild animal. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Citizen B. F. was taken to the premises of the Bulqizë Police Station, while the hunting rifle suspected of having been used in the incident was seized as material evidence.

The investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecution, is working to document and fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 15:32

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