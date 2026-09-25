Rain returns/Find out the weather forecast for September 25, 2026

Today, the country is expected to experience unsettled weather. The forecast calls for moderate to dense cloud cover, alternating with occasional clear spells.

Të lidhura None found

The clouds are expected to bring initially light rain along the coastline, which is then expected to spread across the rest of the country.

Across the western lowlands, the rain is expected to come in the form of short-lived showers accompanied by lightning, with localized hail. In the northeastern, eastern and southeastern mountains, precipitation will fall as snow.

Winds will blow mainly from the southeast to the northeast at an average speed of 7 m/s. Along the coastline, particularly in the northwestern areas and valleys, winds will reach speeds of up to 17 m/s. Sea conditions will be force 2–3.