Rain returns/Find out the weather forecast for September 25, 2026

Today, the country is expected to experience unsettled weather. The forecast calls for moderate to dense cloud cover, alternating with occasional clear spells.

Të lidhura

None found

The clouds are expected to bring initially light rain along the coastline, which is then expected to spread across the rest of the country.

Across the western lowlands, the rain is expected to come in the form of short-lived showers accompanied by lightning, with localized hail. In the northeastern, eastern and southeastern mountains, precipitation will fall as snow.

Winds will blow mainly from the southeast to the northeast at an average speed of 7 m/s. Along the coastline, particularly in the northwestern areas and valleys, winds will reach speeds of up to 17 m/s. Sea conditions will be force 2–3.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 08:09

Tags: , , , , ,
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck

Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck
Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation

Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation
Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station

Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station
Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle

Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet