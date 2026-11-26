Musk announces giving two SpaceX shares to every child in the US, total value around $18 billion

Elon Musk, the American billionaire, has announced a rare initiative: giving two SpaceX shares to every child living in the United States. According to Reuters, the total value of this donation is estimated at around $18 billion.

In a post on the X platform, he announced that one share will come from the company he leads, while the second he will donate from his personal holdings. According to him, every child in America will benefit from two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from him personally.

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The announcement came after SpaceX said it would issue new shares for children who have an active account in the program known as “Trump Accounts.” Musk pledged to add one more share from his own wealth for each beneficiary.

The “Trump Accounts” program was created to give Americans under 18 the opportunity to enter the world of investing and start building wealth from a young age. Data published by the White House in October shows that around 70 million such accounts had been opened.

Based on calculations, SpaceX shares closed on Wednesday at a value of $127.44. This means each child would receive shares worth $254.88, while the total amount of the initiative reaches nearly $18 billion.

However, all the details regarding how the shares will be distributed and whether beneficiaries will face restrictions on selling them have not yet been clarified. SpaceX has not yet responded to questions about how Musk’s personal donation will be administered.

Beyond the philanthropic aspect, this move is expected to create a broad base of small SpaceX shareholders, who may hold onto the shares for a long time.

Christopher Brankin, a consultant for international markets at Mitrade Group, assessed that the initiative could bring in a large group of new investors, enabling them to become familiar with financial markets and investment platforms earlier.

Musk, whose wealth is estimated at around $824 billion, had warned last month that he intended to donate one SpaceX share to every child in America. He had described this as the first in a series of similar donations.

A significant portion of his philanthropic activity is carried out through the Musk Foundation, which according to reports holds assets worth over $14 billion.