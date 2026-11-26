Albania is aging, but 80% of the elderly cannot pay for a caregiver

Family care is becoming increasingly difficult to secure, while the alternative of a paid caregiver remains unaffordable for most pensioners.

Eight out of ten elderly people in Albania cannot financially afford to pay for a caregiver, according to a 2025 UNDP survey cited in the latest UN Women report on the care economy.

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Currently, 95% of elderly people rely on family members for care, while only 5% receive help from people outside the family. Only 2% rely on paid caregivers, mainly through state-funded services.

Emigration is making the situation even more difficult. Among elderly people who do not have a caregiver, 61% cite the absence of relatives as the reason, a problem that is more pronounced outside Tirana.

Almost half of municipalities lack community services for the elderly

Institutional service capacities remain limited compared with the size of the elderly population. According to the report, Albania has 23 residential care centers, serving about 705 elderly people, or less than 1% of the population over 65.

The country also has 36 community day care centers, with about 3,000 beneficiaries. However, almost half of municipalities offer no community service for the elderly.

The lack of services is particularly problematic in rural areas, where economic opportunities and access to professional care are more limited.

Another problem is the qualification of people providing care. About 99% of family caregivers say they have no formal education or basic training for this work, even though many of them care for people with complex health needs.

Women make up more than two-thirds of family caregivers, carrying most of the unpaid care burden.

UN Women finds that Albanian legislation does not clearly guarantee access to long-term care, while financial support mechanisms are lacking for cases where public services are unavailable.

Expanding home- and community-based services, professionalizing care workers and ensuring sustainable financing remain among the main needs identified.

As the population ages, financing elderly care is expected to become an increasingly important economic issue, both for the state budget and for the finances of Albanian families. / Monitor