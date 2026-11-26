This Thursday, the weather in our country is expected to be unstable, due to air masses that will bring rainfall to most of the territory, while in some areas thunderstorms and storms accompanied by lightning are also forecast.

According to the Military Meteorological Service forecast, rainfall will begin in the early hours of the 24-hour period, initially with low intensity across most of the country.

Të lidhura None found

The situation appears more problematic in the northwestern area, where precipitation is expected to be of moderate to high intensity, in the form of thunderstorms and storms with lightning.

These conditions are expected to last from the early morning hours until late evening.

During the day, low to moderate intensity rainfall will continue across most of the territory.

Meanwhile, in the western and southwestern areas, during the afternoon and mainly in the evening, moderate to high intensity rainfall is expected, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and short-term downpours.

In the mountainous areas of the north and northeast, at altitudes above 1200 meters above sea level, low-intensity snowfall is forecast.

As for the wind, it will blow mainly from the southern quadrant, with speeds up to 8 meters per second, while along the coastline it may reach up to 20 meters per second.

At sea, wave height is expected to be force 3-5 on the Beaufort scale.