Tiger Shroff escapes gun attack in Mumbai, actor’s driver injured

Thirty-six-year-old actor Tiger Shroff was unharmed after unidentified individuals opened fire on the vehicle he was traveling in in Mumbai, India, on Sunday evening, October 18. Two people were injured in the attack, including his driver.

The shooting took place in the Juhu neighborhood and has renewed concerns about the safety of public figures in India. According to local media, Shroff was leaving a football club where he had gone to play when several armed individuals approached the car and opened fire at close range.

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Videos published in the media appear to show at least two people firing several shots at the vehicle. Other civilians were also in the vicinity.

Mumbai police said that two people were injured. In addition to the actor’s driver, local media reported that those injured included the driver of a three-wheeled taxi who was near the scene.

Shroff’s driver was taken for medical treatment, while authorities have launched a search to identify and arrest the perpetrators. Police are examining witness accounts and security-camera footage to clarify how the attack took place.

Indian media reported that authorities are also verifying a claim of responsibility from a criminal organization linked to Lawrence Bishnoi. So far, officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the claim.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the attack and went to meet the actor after the incident. “These attempts at intimidation will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this kind of hooliganism,” he said.

The incident comes at a time when the security of Bollywood stars remains under close scrutiny. In 2024, police arrested two suspects for involvement in the shooting at actor Salman Khan’s residence.

Also in 2024, politician Baba Siddique was killed by armed individuals in Mumbai. The murder sparked strong reactions and concerns about the activities of criminal groups.

Tiger Shroff is one of the best-known actors in modern Indian cinema. He made his film debut in 2014 in the romantic production Heropanti, and later became known for action roles. The actor is also passionate about football; he had gone to the club to play the sport and was leaving when the attack occurred.