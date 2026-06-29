Family tragedy in Georgia: 63-year-old suspected of executing wife and daughter after conflict over his mother

A grave incident has shaken Georgia in the United States, where a 63-year-old man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife and daughter after a fierce family clash over the care of his elderly mother.

As the New York Post reports, the argument erupted after his daughter, Amanda, 37, accused her father of not properly caring for her grandmother. Preliminary investigations indicate that the same allegation had also long been made by the 63-year-old’s wife, to whom he had been married for 38 years.

Të lidhura None found

Within minutes, the dispute spiraled out of control and ended tragically. After the shooting, the suspect called 911 and admitted what he had done.

“My wife told my daughter that I don’t take care of my mother. I take care of her every day, and I just shot my daughter and my wife… I couldn’t take the lies anymore and the way they were yelling at me. I lost them. I’m very sorry. I loved her,” he is heard saying during the call.

In another part of the conversation with emergency operators, he stated: “I shot her with a 9 mm pistol straight in the head.”

Police officers went to the family home in the city of Oxford, about 64 kilometers east of Atlanta, where they found Amanda, 37, dead. Her mother was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a short time later, although doctors tried to keep her alive.

The incident was also witnessed by Adam McGrath, Amanda’s husband, who said in his own 911 call that his wife had been tense during the visit to her parents’ home and that the confrontation with her father escalated quickly.

“I took her to her parents’ house and she started arguing with her father. He said, ‘I have a gun… I’m going to pull the trigger,’ and immediately after that he shot her in the head,” he said.

According to McGrath, the 63-year-old then turned on his wife as well, grabbing her by the throat, throwing her to the ground and threatening to kill her.

“I left because I had to protect my two children and I was afraid to go back into the house,” he said.

The 63-year-old has been identified as Ralph Minsey. He has been taken into custody and is facing a murder charge, along with a series of other criminal charges. He is currently being held without the right to bail, while authorities continue their investigation to fully clarify the circumstances of this family tragedy.