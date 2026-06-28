Tragic Air Collision in France, 11 Dead After Plane Was Damaged During Flight Near a Residential Area

An air accident claimed the lives of 11 people in Toblerone, a town in northeastern France, authorities in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region announced.

The aircraft belonged to a parachute training school. On board were the pilot, five students and five instructors, all of whom died in the crash.

Të lidhura None found

According to regional governor Yves Segy, who spoke to BFM television, the plane is believed to have sustained damage while still in the air before falling and crashing to the ground. The incident took place near a shopping center.

“A few meters higher and the accident would have caused damage in the surrounding area,” the official said.

Sources close to the investigation said the students were a group of nurses. The Pilatus aircraft had taken off from Nancy-Essey Airport.

AFP reported that the plane crashed near the runway, on a two-way road.

Meanwhile, a team of psychologists has been deployed to assist the victims’ relatives, who were at the airport at the time of the accident.