Tragic Air Collision in France, 11 Dead After Plane Was Damaged During Flight Near a Residential Area

An air accident claimed the lives of 11 people in Toblerone, a town in northeastern France, authorities in the Meurthe-et-Moselle region announced.

The aircraft belonged to a parachute training school. On board were the pilot, five students and five instructors, all of whom died in the crash.

Të lidhura

None found

According to regional governor Yves Segy, who spoke to BFM television, the plane is believed to have sustained damage while still in the air before falling and crashing to the ground. The incident took place near a shopping center.

“A few meters higher and the accident would have caused damage in the surrounding area,” the official said.

Sources close to the investigation said the students were a group of nurses. The Pilatus aircraft had taken off from Nancy-Essey Airport.

AFP reported that the plane crashed near the runway, on a two-way road.

Meanwhile, a team of psychologists has been deployed to assist the victims’ relatives, who were at the airport at the time of the accident.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 18:35

Tags:
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio