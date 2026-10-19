Tragedy in the Aegean: six migrants die near Mytilene, including a woman and an infant

Six migrants died in the early hours of the morning in the Aegean Sea, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of the Greek island of Mytilene.

Të lidhura None found

According to information provided by the Greek coast guard, the victims included a woman and an infant a few months old.

The incident occurred during the pursuit of a speedboat carrying migrants that had entered Greek waters without signaling. Authorities said the vessel’s operator, a 37-year-old Turkish national, failed to obey orders to stop despite repeated signals from the coast guard.

For reasons that have yet to be clarified, the migrant speedboat collided with the coast guard vessel. As a result, six people were pulled from the water with no signs of life, while eight others, including the 37-year-old smuggler, were rescued.

The survivors were transported to hospital and are out of danger. Meanwhile, search operations are continuing in the area, as it is suspected that other people may be missing in the cold waters of the Aegean.

The Mytilene Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the launch of an urgent investigation into the incident. In parallel, the Greek coast guard has opened an internal investigation into the use of excessive force by the captain of its vessel.

Frontex teams have also joined the operation, while the eastern Aegean continues to be one of the main entry points for irregular migrants seeking to reach the European Union.