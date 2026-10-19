Tragedy in the Aegean: six migrants die near Mytilene, including a woman and an infant

Tragedy in the Aegean: six migrants die near Mytilene, including a woman and an infant

Six migrants died in the early hours of the morning in the Aegean Sea, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of the Greek island of Mytilene.

Të lidhura

None found

According to information provided by the Greek coast guard, the victims included a woman and an infant a few months old.

The incident occurred during the pursuit of a speedboat carrying migrants that had entered Greek waters without signaling. Authorities said the vessel’s operator, a 37-year-old Turkish national, failed to obey orders to stop despite repeated signals from the coast guard.

For reasons that have yet to be clarified, the migrant speedboat collided with the coast guard vessel. As a result, six people were pulled from the water with no signs of life, while eight others, including the 37-year-old smuggler, were rescued.

The survivors were transported to hospital and are out of danger. Meanwhile, search operations are continuing in the area, as it is suspected that other people may be missing in the cold waters of the Aegean.

The Mytilene Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the launch of an urgent investigation into the incident. In parallel, the Greek coast guard has opened an internal investigation into the use of excessive force by the captain of its vessel.

Frontex teams have also joined the operation, while the eastern Aegean continues to be one of the main entry points for irregular migrants seeking to reach the European Union.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 08:57

Tags:
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing