The first Albanian woman to head a municipality in Italy joins the protest in Tirana: For 29 days, you have stripped Rama of his mask of hypocrisy

For 29 days, Tirana has been gripped by protests, as citizens demand the prime minister’s resignation. Joining the gathering was also Sindi Manushi, the first Albanian woman to head a municipality in Italy.

In her speech, she stressed that she was not present as a representative of an Italian institution, but as an Albanian among Albanians. “Sindi Manushi, the first Albanian woman to head a municipality in Italy. I have not come here as an Italian institution, I am one of you. I am Albanian, this is my home and you are my people. You have shown courage throughout these 28 days. New Albania. You managed to tear away the veil of hypocrisy that Edi Rama has embroidered over these 13 years. He dealt in propaganda, but against Rama’s propaganda, you are the truth.”

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Manushi urged the protesters not to back down and to continue organizing in the square and in front of institutions. She said they should not be afraid of politics, because Albania belongs to them. “I have one request for you, please do not give up. Organize yourselves, in the square and in front of institutions. Do not be afraid of politics, Albania is yours… Edi Rama is fooling himself if he thinks this protest will fade away. He is fooling himself; here we are, and here we will remain.”

She added that the protesters also represent those people who are afraid to be present, but whose voice, according to her, will be heard through the vote, and that this will happen very soon. “You have the honor and represent even the people who are afraid to come here, but their voice will be heard through the vote, and this will happen very soon,” she said.