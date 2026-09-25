The 4.59 billion lek tender for hemodialysis services in 5 cities oficially cancelled

The Procurement Agency has officially published the cancellation of the tender, with a ceiling fund of 4.59 billion lek, for the provision of hemodialysis services in Shkodër, Lezhë, Korçë, Vlorë and Elbasan for a 48-month period.

The tender was announced on August 17, 2026, by the Operator of Integrated Health Services (OSHISH), through an open procedure above the high monetary threshold.

Të lidhura

None found

Only Diaverum AB participated in the tender, and it was declared the winner on September 10, 2026.

However, the procedure has now been officially cancelled in the system, on the grounds that “significant errors or shortcomings in the tender documents” had been identified.

The cancellation follows previous verbal statements by the Ministry of Health regarding the cancellation of the contract. OSHISH is a publicly owned company established on January 15, 2026.

 


Shtuar 25.09.2026 14:12

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