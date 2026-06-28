Rama: After digital manipulation, the responsible groups will come to light; the algorithm has been used for evil

Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted through a post on social media, commenting on the controversies sparked after the protest and the way communication unfolds on online platforms, according to him.

In his response, Rama said he had been confronted with what he described as “vulgarity,” while drawing a distinction between citizens who, according to him, support the protest out of sincere conviction and the profiles on social media that use insulting language.

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According to the prime minister, the large number of comments coming from fake profiles will once again serve as an indicator of the existence of a manipulation mechanism in the digital space.

He also stressed that the algorithm, in his view, has been put to use in spreading negative content.

Rama added that evidence and facts will be made public about the groups that, according to him, are behind this digital manipulation, also mentioning the involvement of foreign groups in this process.