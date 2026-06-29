Police Officer Rexhep Zenel Gashi Loses His Life After Being Hit by a Car at the Morinë Border Crossing, Suspect Is an Albanian Citizen

Rexhep Zenel Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Police and a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, died as a result of a traffic accident that occurred at the Morinë Border Crossing.

The news was made public by family members through a Facebook post, in which they announced that the tragic incident took place in the early hours of the morning at his workplace.

Të lidhura None found

According to the family’s announcement, the deceased had stepped outside to get some fresh air when he was struck by a car.

“With deep sorrow, I inform you that today, in the early hours of the morning, at his workplace, at the Morinë Border Crossing, as a result of a tragic traffic accident, my cousin, Rexhep Zenel Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Police and a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, passed away. According to the first information, he had stepped outside to get some fresh air when he was struck by a car. We will inform you in due time about the date of the funeral ceremony,” the family’s announcement said.

Meanwhile, the Police provided additional details about the case, announcing that on 29.06.2026, at around 02:40, a traffic accident with fatal consequences was reported at the Vërmicë Border Crossing Point.

According to the police, the victim was struck by a car driven by a male suspect, a citizen of Albania.

All relevant police units, as well as the emergency team, responded at the scene where the incident occurred.

The doctor on duty confirmed the victim’s death at the scene.

By order of the prosecutor, the body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, while the suspect was taken into custody.