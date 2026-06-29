Police Officer Rexhep Zenel Gashi Loses His Life After Being Hit by a Car at the Morinë Border Crossing, Suspect Is an Albanian Citizen

Rexhep Zenel Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Police and a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, died as a result of a traffic accident that occurred at the Morinë Border Crossing.

The news was made public by family members through a Facebook post, in which they announced that the tragic incident took place in the early hours of the morning at his workplace.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the family’s announcement, the deceased had stepped outside to get some fresh air when he was struck by a car.

“With deep sorrow, I inform you that today, in the early hours of the morning, at his workplace, at the Morinë Border Crossing, as a result of a tragic traffic accident, my cousin, Rexhep Zenel Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Police and a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, passed away. According to the first information, he had stepped outside to get some fresh air when he was struck by a car. We will inform you in due time about the date of the funeral ceremony,” the family’s announcement said.

Meanwhile, the Police provided additional details about the case, announcing that on 29.06.2026, at around 02:40, a traffic accident with fatal consequences was reported at the Vërmicë Border Crossing Point.

According to the police, the victim was struck by a car driven by a male suspect, a citizen of Albania.

All relevant police units, as well as the emergency team, responded at the scene where the incident occurred.

The doctor on duty confirmed the victim’s death at the scene.

By order of the prosecutor, the body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, while the suspect was taken into custody.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 09:38

Tags: , , ,
Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock

Burjani: An Agreement Only on the President Would Pull Kosovo Out of the Political Deadlock
Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails

Protest activists speak out / Lleshi: Albanian land has been turned into an experiment! Kurti: Rama treats us like people with tails
Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny

Protest/ Artan Hoxha: Rama has deployed anti-terror and SHISH, 173 people under scrutiny
Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, 5 killed, including a child
Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure

Parliament gives the green light to Electoral Code changes under a fast-track procedure
EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process

EU in Kosovo: Institutional stability key to making the most of the enlargement process
Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators

Fight in Durrës, 45-year-old injured, police searching for perpetrators
Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00

Plenary session to be held tomorrow, protesters announce gathering outside Parliament at 10:00
Perabetcasibombetparkbetpark girişGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetlunabetcasibomMeritkingCasibomCasibomdamabetcasibombetpascasibomjojobet girişKickmatbetdeneme bonusu veren sitelerMadridbetMadridbetJojobetJojobetgrandpashabetHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetjojobet girişimajbetjojobetbetcio