In Kukaj court case, more than 320,000 euros in compensation sought from the Municipality of Prishtina

The court hearing has concluded in the discrimination lawsuit filed by citizen with disabilities Faruk Kukaj against the Municipality of Prishtina. During this hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Sylejman Klinaku, requested that the lawsuit be approved and that the injured party be awarded two types of damages in the amount of 321,215 euros.

Klinaku asked that the Municipality compensate material damage for the wheelchair in the amount of 150 euros, as well as for an assistant from 2015 until 14.09.2022, based on the minimum wage of that time in the amount of 250 euros net, which according to him reaches a total of 21,000 euros. He also requested 300,000 euros for non-material damage, linking this to the emotional suffering and fear experienced by the plaintiff for the period from the beginning of 2015 until 14.09.2022.

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According to him, for both categories of damage, material and non-material, for the period from the beginning of 2015 until 14.09.2022, the total amount is 321,150 euros, due to what he described as severe discrimination caused by the violation of rights protected by the anti-discrimination law.

On the other hand, the lawyer for the Municipality of Prishtina, Kaltrina Velegu, requested that Faruk Kukaj’s claim be dismissed as unfounded, arguing that the plaintiff had failed to prove the existence of discrimination or unequal treatment.

Velegu stated that they stand by all positions presented earlier, including the response to the lawsuit and the closing statement dated 14.09.2022. According to her, the plaintiff proved neither discrimination, nor unequal treatment, nor any other violation of his rights by the defendant, and she therefore requested that the lawsuit be rejected as unfounded.

She also reiterated that, even after the administration of evidence and the review of the case, the party representing the Municipality stands by all the claims presented during the proceedings. According to Velegu, the plaintiff failed to prove any discriminatory act by the Municipality of Prishtina, and they therefore proposed that the court reject the claim as unfounded.

At the conclusion of the hearing, judge Blerand Rrmoku announced that the main hearing in this case had ended and that the judgment would be drafted within the deadlines set by the provisions of the Law on Contested Procedure. He added that the decision would be communicated to the parties in due time.