EU provides $5.6 million in emergency aid to Venezuela after powerful earthquakes

The European Union has made available 5 million euros, or about $5.6 million, in emergency aid for communities hit by powerful earthquakes in Venezuela.

The announcement was made by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who said that after the disaster she held a conversation with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

Të lidhura

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“I expressed the EU’s full solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” Kallas wrote.

According to the announcement, the funds will go toward supporting areas affected by the earthquakes, which have caused major damage to buildings, hospitals and infrastructure in several parts of Venezuela.

At the same time, rescue teams are continuing the search for survivors under the rubble, while thousands of people need water, shelter and medical assistance.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 13:18

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