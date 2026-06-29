After 77 Years of Hostility, the Israel-Lebanon Agreement Aims to Officially End the State of War

Israel and Lebanon, after nearly eight decades of clashes and disputes, have taken a step that could pave the way toward ending the longest unresolved conflict between them.

Through a trilateral agreement reached with the mediation of the United States, the two countries have for the first time expressed a shared willingness to officially end the state of war that has continued since 1948.

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Although there has been no active fighting for decades thanks to ceasefires, in legal terms Israel and Lebanon have remained in a state of war since Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, and Lebanon joined the military intervention alongside the other Arab states.

The 1949 armistice halted the clashes, but it did not produce peace, as no final treaty was ever signed between the two countries. A similar attempt in 1983 also failed because of Syrian pressure, internal political developments in Lebanon, and the growing influence of Hezbollah.

The new document, signed on Friday by Israel, Lebanon and the United States, states that both sides recognize each other’s right to live in peace and security as sovereign states, and also declare their intention to end the conflict and the state of war.

However, implementation of this agreement depends on several conditions, including the disarmament of Hezbollah, the establishment of control by the Lebanese army in the south of the country, and compliance with the commitments by both governments.

Hezbollah has opposed the document, calling it a “disgrace,” while analysts underline that Iran’s influence in Lebanon continues to be one of the main obstacles to its implementation.

At the same time, Israeli media have made public details from the agreement’s secret security annex, which until now had been kept classified at the request of the Lebanese government.

According to that document, Israel is under no obligation to withdraw from the territories it controls within a set deadline. Any such move will depend on the situation on the ground and on how implementation of the agreement is assessed.

The agreement also stipulates that there will be no expansion of the pilot zones without Israel’s approval, while the Israeli army is granted the freedom to carry out operations against immediate threats along the so-called “Yellow Line,” without this being considered a violation of the agreement.

In Israel, there are fears that Iran could pressure the United States to make any broader agreement between Washington and Tehran conditional on the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Despite the doubts and numerous difficulties, this document is seen as the most serious initiative in more than four decades to officially end the conflict between Israel and Lebanon, creating a new opportunity to normalize relations after 77 years of hostility.