74-year-old loses his life in Jalë, suspected to have fallen at home; in Himarë, 28-year-old ends up in hospital after taking medication

A serious incident was recorded in the area of Jalë, where a 74-year-old man with the initials F.A. lost his life after he is suspected to have fallen in his home.

Authorities are carrying out checks to clarify the circumstances of this case.

Të lidhura

None found

In another case, in Himarë, a 28-year-old woman is suspected to have taken a quantity of medication while in a worsened psychological condition.

She was taken to the Regional Hospital of Vlora, where she is receiving medical assistance.

Police are working to fully clarify the circumstances of both incidents.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 19:22

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